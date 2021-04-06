Blake Shelton has a busy, thriving career on multiple fronts, but he doesn't plan for things to stay that way forever. In a recent interview, the country superstar and coach on TV's The Voice hints that he may walk away from the spotlight "sooner than later" to spend more quiet time with his wife-to-be, Gwen Stefani.

Shelton joined Hoda Kotb during a virtual surprise guest co-hosting stint on NBC's Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, March 31. In the clip below, Kotb asks him if he can picture himself "in ten years, you and Gwen, just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place ... just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?"

“I hope that’s not too far down the road," Shelton replies with a laugh. "Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

“I mean, we've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing," he reflects. "It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life."

Shelton and Stefani spent most of their COVID-19 quarantine together at his ranch in Oklahoma with her three sons before moving into their first home together in Los Angeles in time for the new school year. They announced their engagement in October of 2020.

Shelton also tells Kotb that if things go the way he'd like and the loosening coronavirus restrictions permit, he plans to marry Stefani "hopefully this summer."

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," he observes. "And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after."

