I love Montana tiny-town celebrations. Homesteader Days in Huntley is a blast. The Potato Festival over in Manhattan is always a great time. Jim Bridger Days, in Bridger, is fun too. At these celebrations, everybody seems to know everybody, and if you're not a local, you'll surely make friends fast.

Many smaller communities in Montana have fun 4th of July celebrations, too, and one standout is the party in Roundup. Dubbed RIDE, the acronym stands for Roundup Independence Day Extravaganza.

Roundups RIDE was founded in 2005 by Brian Stoppel, Mark and Mary Ann Petrie, and Dwane Snook, after the demise of the community's 4th of July Rodeo. The inaugural RIDE event was held on a small stage under the cottonwoods at the fairgrounds. Michael Peterson was the musical act.

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Tanya Tucker will perform on July 4. Photo by Mary-Beth Blankenship/Getty Images Tanya Tucker will perform on July 4. Photo by Mary-Beth Blankenship/Getty Images

Over the years, RIDE has grown substantially.

In 2007, RIDE moved to City Park and has been held at this location ever since. As the event grows, the entertainment keeps getting bigger and better. Some acts over the years include:

T.G. Sheppard

Gene Watson

T. Graham Brown

The Bellamy Brothers

Asleep at the Wheel

Restless Heart

Moe Bandy

David Frizzell with Lacy J. Dalton

Ronnie McDowell

Lonestar and the Georgia Satellites

Joe Nichols

Sawyer Brown

Rodney Atkins and Ned Ledoux

Neal McCoy

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The 2026 headliner at RIDE will be country music legend Tanya Tucker.

My wife and I saw Tucker when she came to the Alberta Bair Theater in 2024. Despite being fresh off a hip surgery, Tanya put on an incredible show. Now, in her mid-60s, her signature, smoky-whisky voice sounds just as good as when she recorded most of her hits.

Tickets for RIDE can be purchased in Roundup at Picchioni's IGA, White Mule Express, and First Security Bank. Get tickets online at www.roundupride.com or at the gate on July 4. Adult tickets will set you back about $60, and kid tickets (6-12) are $5.

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Bring your lawn chair and come early to snag a spot. Organizers are expecting a record crowd in Roundup this year.

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