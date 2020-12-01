BPD Searching for Broadwater Ave Shooting Suspect

The Billings Police Department continues it's investigation into a shooting that occurred around the 400 block of Broadwater Avenue Monday evening (11/30). According to a press release from BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, the incident began at 8:50 pm when officers received reports of multiple gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, authorities found a 30-year-old male lying unresponsive in the street with gunshot wounds and "injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle." The man was declared dead at the scene.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 48-year-old driver of the vehicle who struck the shooting victim remained at the scene and was not injured. The man is not believed to be involved in the shooting. Lt. Wooley adds,

The shooter remains unknown and is believed to have fled the area eastbound and on foot. No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information should please call the Investigations Division at 657-8473. The Billings Gazette notes this is the 15th homicide in Billings in 2020.



