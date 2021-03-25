Brett Young and his wife Taylor are going to be parents to two girls. The country star revealed the sex of his second child, due this summer, on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (March 25).

Young shared the news through a photo of his first child, daughter Presley, in a tub of pink, gray, white and clear plastic balls. It was an adorable, low-key way to offer up the details.

"We got baby girl number two on the way," Young shares, joking, "so I need to get boy dogs or something."

The Youngs first shared that Taylor is pregnant with their second child in late January. Presley was born in October of 2019, about a year after Young and Taylor got married. Young wrote his recent single "Lady" for her (and for Taylor, too) before her birth.

"Tay had her sister close in age growing up," Young shares, "so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

This time around, Young shared in January, Taylor dealt with severe morning sickness early on in her pregnancy.

