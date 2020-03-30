Carrie Underwood Heartbroken Over Death of Joe Diffie

Carrie Underwood's raw reaction to singer Joe Diffie's death shows how wide-reaching his influence in country music was.

Both singers were raised in Oklahoma, and both were invited to join the Grand Ole Opry. They're on opposite ends of the country music spectrum sonically, but that certainly doesn't mean there wasn't a mutual respect and admiration. Like so many artists, Underwood took to social media to reflect after learning Diffie had died at age 61 after a short battle with coronavirus. Her message conveys her appreciation for Diffie, widely remembered as one of country music's kindest souls.

"Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie," she writes. "The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends." The 37-year-old then added the heartbroken emoji.

Diffie became country music's most well-known star to contract coronavirus, and the first death on Sunday (March 29), although songwriter John Prine is also battling the virus.

A list of stars with touching tributes or memories of Diffie is long and varied. One might expect contemporaries like Brad Paisley, Sammy Kershaw and Trisha Yearwood to have a memory or story about his music, friendship or humility. But the next generation — artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce — was equally quick to share memories of a kind act or powerful song.

"Ships That Don't Come In" is the song people are turning to to remember Diffie, a '90s hitmaker known for a simple, often humorous style of traditional country music. The poignant ballad takes on new meaning his week after his death.

