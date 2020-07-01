14 Country Artists Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus:

Country music hasn't been immune to coronavirus and COVID-19 — at least 14 artists from the genre have come forward with their diagnosis. All who survived to share their symptoms have the same message: Stay home and take this seriously.

Sadly, Joe Diffie and John Prine are two of the more than 130,000 people in the United States who've died because of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Nearly three million people have tested positive for the virus in America.

Staying home and frequent hand washing are the most effective measures in fighting and preventing the spread of coronavirus. Symptoms are often flu-like and may include a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and chest pain. Even those who've battled "mild symptoms" compare their pain to being hit by a Mack truck.

Since March, nearly every public music and sporting event has been canceled or postponed, including all major tours. As of now, the rescheduled ACM Awards and CMA Awards are due to take place this fall.