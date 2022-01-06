Colter Wall Pauses Touring to Avoid ‘Aggravation,’ ‘Politics’ of COVID-19 Pandemic

Colter Wall shared a message to fans on his social media pages today (Jan. 6) stating that he is taking time off the road for the foreseeable future after cancelling a string of shows booked for January and February.

The Canadian country singer, known for his gravelly baritone voice, began by thanking his fans for their continued support of his music before addressing his choice to cancel the tour.

"As I’ve stated before, it’s not my business to tell someone they can or cannot come to my live shows," Wall writes. "That’s why I’ve done my best to avoid mask and Covid vaccine issues. With that said, it has become increasingly difficult to tour once again, not only because of requirement issues, but all the [expletive] that comes with it. One positive Covid test can stop a tour, leave venues short staffed, or even prevent me from crossing the border to get home."

Wall was forced to cancel multiple shows in 2021, including a lengthy fall tour, due to Canada closing its borders and barring entry into the U.S. as COVID-19 continued to spread.

"That's no way to work. And frankly, I'm not putting up with the aggravation of trying to navigate all the damn politics involved," he continued. "So for now, I'm staying off the road and will stick to ranching, writing songs, and recording music. I appreciate your understanding and continued support."

The message was shared one day after initially announcing the cancellation, stating that "touring in current conditions doesn't make much sense to us right now." The succinct announcement garnered a mixed reaction from fans on Wall's Facebook page, with comments that ranged from relief to frustration at the decision. That post has since been deleted from Facebook, while the comment section has been turned off on both posts shared to Instagram.

Fans who had tickets to Wall's now cancelled shows, which were scheduled in New Orleans, Houston, New Braunfels, Oklahoma City, Denver and Tulsa, can receive refunds via their point of purchase.

Wall is among many artists who are navigating the current spike in COVID-19 across the U.S. due to the Omicron variant. On Jan. 6, the World Health Organization reported that global infections hit an all-time high the previous week with 9.5 million new cases reported. The rapid rise in infections has coincided with the planned launches of many tours for both established and emerging artists, causing some to be postponed or rescheduled for later in 2022. Large-scale music events and festivals, including the 64th annual Grammy Awards and Folk Alliance conference, have also been postponed in recent days.

Wall's most recent album, 2020's Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, earned widespread critical praise. His cover of 50s Elton Britt and the Skytoppers ballad "Cowpoke" was featured in a recent episode of the popular Paramount television series Yellowstone.

