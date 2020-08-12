The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees will push the membership total to 142 talented men and women. Hank Williams, Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon represent the Class of 2020 in country music, and they will reside alongside legends, many of whom go by a single name.

There's Garth (Garth Brooks), Johnny (Johnny Cash), Reba (Reba McEntire) and George (George Strait). Eddy Arnold, Chet Akins and Hank Williams were among the early inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame, founded in 1961 to celebrate the best and most successful creative artists and music industry members of influence.

Each year three new members are added in three unique categories. There's the Modern Era artist, who is eligible for induction 20 years after they reach national prominence. There is also Veterans Era artist who is eligible after 40 years. Finally, there's a rotating third category: Non-Performer, Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician. Dean Dillon is being inducted as a Songwriter in 2020, while Williams is the Veterans Era artist and Stuart is the Modern Era pick.

Below is a full list of all members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, sorted alphabetically. Each picture includes the year the performer or non-performer was inducted.

