Many stars display their ink proudly. Others choose to protect personal tattoos for close friends and family, while some think it'd be inappropriate to display their body ink on stage or red carpets.

It's not the message or size of the tattoo that would be imprudent, it's that arriving to the CMA Awards shirtless is generally frowned upon. Fans know Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young have ink all over, but their largest, most impressive (and likely painful) tattoos remain hidden for only Mrs. Gilbert and Mrs. Young to see.

Did you know Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook has a massive tribute to his father on his body? Or that Kane Brown's chest tattoo involves an ex-girlfriend and a previous bad tattoo decision?

If you knew Dolly Parton has tattoos, you're well ahead of the curve and if you've seen them, your name is probably Carl Dean. The country music legend is perhaps the most private about her ink, and because of that rumors run rampant about what she does or does not have on her body, and where. For this list of 9 Country Stars Hiding Shocking Tattoos we were able to confirm two, and find photo evidence of one with help from Jezebel.

Scroll down to find nine that you never knew about, forgot or are just flat out worthy of revisiting. And of course if you know of more, share this post and tag that artist.