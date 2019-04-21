Country stars and their families are celebrating Easter in a variety of ways. Today's a primo day to see pictures of their children growing up!

Miley Cyrus doesn't have any little bunnies in her family (yet), but opted to share a video of herself all dressed up as a bunny.

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany shared images of her and their son Memphis hunting for eggs. Of course, the family pooch made an appearance as well!

Jana Kramer posed with her husband, Mike Caussin, along with their children Jolie Rae and Jace Joseph. The kids look as if they're doing pretty well handling the stress of posing with that big (and sometimes scary) Easter Bunny!

Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne shared an adorable picture of her pup when he was a baby—He kind of looked somewhat like a bunny, no?

Mickey Guyton shared a religious image wishing everyone a Happy Easter.

Dolly Parton shared a throwback image of her with a beautiful floral arrangement.

Jessie James Decker's oldest two children Vivianne Rose and Eric II posed with the Easter Bunny, and like Kramer's kids, handled the situation like pros!

Miranda Lambert spent her day with her pooch!

Brantley Gilbert shared a sweet family image featuring wife Amber and son Barrett.

Krystal Keith posted a sweet image of her children with the Easter Bunny. These country-music kids aren't scared at all, ever, are they?!

Danielle Bradbery posted an image of a cross, along with a bible verse.

Kelly Clarkson was a rare workaholic who shared that she enjoyed time with her family, but is now back in the studio. Don't worry, she's carving out some precious time to dye eggs with the kids tonight!

Even the King of Country was feeling the season.

Carrie Underwood didn't post any photos (we know, we were all dying to see baby Jacob!), but instead posted a positive message.

