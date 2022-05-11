Daines: Abortion Radicals Value Animals More Than Babies

The Leftists were all a'Twitter this morning on the Montana Politics hashtag. He's comparing women to sea turtles! Oh for Pete's Sake, you people couldn't even give us the definition of a woman a week ago. And spare us your pregnant man emojis.

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) actually made a great point about how radical the Democrat Party has become. They value animals more than babies. Even Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (D-MT) is opposing the party's push for no-limits abortion on up to the due date of the baby. Here's an excerpt from his speech on the floor of the US Senate:

Daines: Why do we have laws in place that protect the eggs of a sea turtle or the eggs of eagles? Because when you destroy an egg, you're killing a preborn baby sea turtle or a preborn baby eagle. Yet when it comes to a preborn human baby, rather than a sea turtle, that baby will be stripped of all protections in all 50 states under the Democrats bill we'll be voting on tomorrow. Is that the America the Left wants?

As Burgess Everett with Politico is reporting, Manchin is pointing out that Democrats are not trying to simply defend Roe v. Wade- they're actually trying to expand abortion to levels seen in places like China and North Korea.

Manchin: They’re trying to make people believe that this is the same thing as codifying Roe v. Wade. And I want you to know, it's not. This is not the same. It expands abortion.