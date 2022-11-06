Montana’s Reaction to Twitter Layoffs, Hint: Keystone Pipeline

Shortly after the news got reported live on the radio that laid off Twitter employees would be filing suit against the company, we had a listener in Shelby, Montana message us immediately with the most spot-on analysis of the week.

Fox News reported that some former Twitter employees were filing a class-action lawsuit against the company because they weren't given proper notice. Proper notice? The Keystone XL pipeline workers weren't given proper notice when they were let go on week one of Joe Biden's presidency. That was the great response immediately after the news was reported by one of our listeners in Shelby.

Did any of the political hacks at Twitter who have been interfering in our elections, suppressing legitimate news stories about Hunter Biden, and silencing their political opponents even care at all for the Keystone XL pipeline workers who were kicked to the curb by Biden and Congressional Democrats like Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)?

I mean, think about it. If you were one of the 60 workers in Baker, Montana who was staying in a local hotel, and eating in local cafes- did you or the local businesses get "proper notice" when your jobs were shut down? Did the thousands of union workers kicked to the curb by Joe Biden and the Democrats get "proper notice?"

For those who don't recall, the Keystone XL pipeline would have brought in anywhere from $60-100 million every year to Eastern Montana counties.

Not only did Eastern Montana counties lose out on upwards of $100 million a year, how much have you lost out on since Joe Biden took office? How much more are you paying for gas? How much more are you paying for groceries? Think about it this way: had Twitter employees not interfered in the 2020 elections, you might not have paid the price- in groceries, gas, and everything else.

New York Post: Nearly four of five Americans who’ve been following the Hunter Biden laptop scandal believe that “truthful” coverage would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll.

