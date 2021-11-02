Daines Congratulates Youngkin in Virginia Gov Race

Even though some news outlets were still yet to call the race before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is congratulating Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.

Senator Daines: The people of Virginia made it clear tonight: Americans want leaders that will stand up for our country, freedoms and parents, not the far Left agenda—that’s exactly what @GlennYoungkin will do. Congratulations on the BIG win, Governor-elect Youngkin.

Glenn Youngkin is the Republican candidate taking on former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA). McAuliffe was expected to walk away with the race early on, but the topic of education- mask mandates, transgender bathroom policies, and critical race theory- turned the tide towards Youngkin.

Earlier Tuesday Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte was very optimistic about the news coming out of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He told us Tuesday morning on the radio that polling was looking very good for the Republican candidate.

Gov. Gianforte: I think this is going to send- given the polling it looks like Glenn Youngkin is in pretty good shape. But it'll send shockwaves across this country. And it's just a repudiation of the socialist agenda coming out of Washington

Earlier Tuesday I also remarked on the bad optics from the McAuliffe campaign in the last two days of the election. Why would you invite Randi Weingarten from the American Federation of Teachers on the stage with you- she cheerleaded school shutdowns, mask mandates, and more. And why would you attack white women teachers in a move that was also criticized by African American civil rights leaders?