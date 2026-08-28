Friday afternoon, I met up with a gentleman named Richard Williams. Rich is an outgoing, young-looking 75-year -old Montana father who recently kicked off his coast-to-coast journey across the USA for a great cause.

A light rain was falling in Laurel as Rich pulled into the Subway parking lot on his teal, two-tone, 1980 Honda Goldwing motorcycle. Introductions were made, and I followed him into the sandwich shop to learn more about why he was taking a 5,000-mile journey on two wheels.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Rich is riding across the USA to raise money and awareness for hemophilia.

Most of us are probably somewhat familiar with hemophilia, a rare genetic disorder that stops blood from clotting normally. Until today, I had no idea how serious it can be.

37 years ago, Rich and his first wife (now deceased from cancer) were expecting twin boys. One died in the womb, which was devastating. When the surviving boy, Trevor, turned 5, doctors told the family some bad news. Their son had hemophilia A.

People nowadays mock "helicopter parents," but when a child has hemophilia, you literally have to watch them nonstop. A simple scrape on the knee or a bloody nose can send a child to the ER.

Rich shared that Trevor wore a helmet to prevent an aneurysm if he fell. If his lips got too dry and cracked, blood would pool in his mouth.

Photo by Anirudh on Unsplash Photo by Anirudh on Unsplash

Hemophilia is far more common in boys than girls.

There are several types of hemophilia: Type A, Type B, Hemophilia C (Rosenthal Syndrome), and Acquired Hemophilia. For Type A, B, and C, it occurs 97% of the time in boys.

Depending on the type, hemophilia affects roughly 1 in 5,000 to 1 in 20,000 boys. Treatment in the US is now commonly available, but remains very expensive. Up to $500,000 per year.

Williams shared that he would change jobs every three years because his insurance benefits would max out.

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Wheels for the World

Rich is riding across the country with Wheels for the World. The non-profit typically coordinates with bicyclists who log many miles to raise funds and awareness for hemophilia.

Rich said he was inspired by a Wheels for the World cyclist who has pedaled across the country SIX times. "If he can do it on a bicycle, there's no reason why I can't do it on a motorcycle", he laughed.

Hemophilia remains a serious concern in the US, of course, but in developing countries, it's a far more deadly issue. Wheels for the World's mission is to help "All people with bleeding disorders in developing countries have the medical and economic resources necessary to live independent and productive lives."

Me on the left, Rich on the right. Photo courtesy of Rich Williams Me on the left, Rich on the right. Photo courtesy of Rich Williams

Two-lane highways and 300 miles per day on a motorcycle.

Williams left Portland, Oregon, four days ago and hopes to arrive in Portland, Maine by mid-September. He averages around 300 miles per day on his classic Goldwing, preferring to take two-lane highways rather than the interstate as much as possible.

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Rich said he's not in a rush; it's not a race.

If he sees something interesting along the way, he'll stop to check it out. If he encounters terrible weather, perhaps he'll stop early for the day. He has a few speaking engagements lined up as he crosses the US.

Williams will spend Friday night in Lovell, Wyoming, and will meet up with his wife in South Dakota tomorrow night. A videographer, Timothy Friend (who, by pure coincidence, also has hemophilia), is following him for a portion of the journey, documenting the trip.

You can donate to Rich's fundraising trip HERE. You can follow him on Facebook HERE.

The 6 Best Things About Growing Up In Montana Big Sky Country, The Treasure State, The Last Best Place, Home...whatever you call Montana, there is no denying it is a one-of-a-kind place with amazing scenery, outdoor adventure, and small towns throughout the state that embrace tradition and tight-knit communities. We asked you what made growing up in Montana so great, and you answered. Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf