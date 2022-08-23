Dierks Bentley stepped outside his comfort zone during a Beers on Me Tour stop in Tampa on Saturday (Aug. 20) when he invited his oldest daughter, 13-year-old Evie, to the stage for a duet of her choosing.

Evie has made several appearances onstage at her dad's concerts in the past, and she walked out with plenty of star stage presence and a stylish pink cowboy hat. For her duet with her dad, she opted for a recent hit from singer-songwriter Pink, called "All I Know So Far."

"You couldn't have picked a country song?" Bentley jokingly asked his daughter as they stood onstage, warning the audience that he might flub a few of the lyrics. Still, he gamely launched into the song, with Evie's winning charisma sparkling as she sang her part of the song.

During previous appearances onstage at her dad's shows, Evie has sung hits like Bentley's own "Different for Girls" and "Thinking of You," and back in March, she sang ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin" with Bentley at the Houston Rodeo.

Backstage before that show, Evie admitted that singing to huge crowds is "a little nerve-wracking," but explained that she's joined her dad onstage enough times to not feel too many stage jitters.

"I mean, it still feels different every time, but it's super fun," she said.

In early September, Bentley will head out to Colorado for the second iteration of his Seven Peaks Festival. The event will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find Dierks Bentley concert tickets here.

