Dierks Bentley is sick and had to cancel his show in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday (May 21), which he expressed extreme disappointment about in a post on Instagram.

Bentley says he's never missed a show from being sick, but this time he has to take extra precautions to get well.

"Man ... I have never missed a show from being sick, ever," he captions a photo of a recent performance in Cincinnati. "Unfortunately, I have to cancel tomorrow's show. I am so so sorry. There was no way I was gonna miss the first week of this summer WTH tour, but I am sick and have pushed myself too far and have no voice now. I would post a pic of what is coming out of my nose but it's beyond what you really want to see. I am so truly sorry to all the folks in bham. I love the city, love the state of Alabama and will make it up to y'all as soon as possible. Hate it. Sorry."

AL.com reports that a date for the rescheduled show has yet to be announced. The site says the promoter will honor tickets from the original tour date. Refunds can also be requested for concertgoers unable to make the forthcoming new concert date.

Bentley recently kicked off the second leg of his What the Hell World Tour, which features openers Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi. The run began on Jan. 19, and the headliner previously said he selected openers that crack him up.

“I’m out there away from my family – it’s a great sacrifice for them and for the guys in my band, they have family, too. We’re out here, life’s short, I want to be around good people, good energy, good vibes,” Bentley tells People. “And these two are definitely two younger guys that both crack me up and have such great energy."

