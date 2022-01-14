Earthquakes, Planes, and Getting Rear Ended. Mark Shares Some Crazy Experiences.

Paul had a news story this morning about an earthquake. Off the air, he asked me if I had ever been in one. And I told him that I felt a small one in Great Falls in 1983. But, nothing got damaged.

And then it occurred to me that I had been through a pretty unique experience for a Montanan. Most folks haven't been through an earthquake. So that makes it slightly unique.

Have you ever shot a gun in a house? I have.

How about getting rear-ended in an automatic car wash? Yep. Put a checkmark by that one for me, too.

I've played golf with Steve Jones, who won the 1996 U.S. Open. Fun guy. Talked trash the whole time.

I played basketball with Mark Miller from Sawyer Brown. I also got jumped over by some guy who played for the Harlem Globetrotters.

I gave Janie Fricke a ride in my Camaro.

I actually piloted a small plane once for almost 60 seconds. It turns out that flying in small aircraft makes me nauseous.

I have driven "bump & run" cars as well as the ones that just go round and round. And I did well with those. Demolition derby cars, not so much. Also, I'm not a big fan of being a sitting duck.

My two bucket list experiences left are having Sheryl Crow's band play at the BBQ in my backyard and getting a hole-in-one.

What's your unique experience? I'll be interested to see the comments.

See you Monday morning at 5 a.m.!