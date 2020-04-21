During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our parents and grandparents have been getting a crash course in videoconferencing technology while trying to stay in touch with family.

At least once a week I video chat with my parents back in Indiana to see how the folks are doing while stuck at home. Mostly, my mom just wants to see her granDOGter, and give her recurring health tips. "Wash your hands, eat right, and get good sleep."

Most of the entertainment from these calls come from the technical problems that only seem to happen when "The Folks" are trying to FaceTime.

