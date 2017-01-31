The states of Florida and Georgia are known for their oranges and peaches, respectively, and that's almost how Florida Georgia Line got their name. As this installment of Taste of Country‘s You Think You Know Country? series reveals, the country hitmakers almost named themselves Orange Peach.

"We lived together for two years in Nashville and were hanging out in the hall and decided to take this music thing seriously and wanted to represent where we came from," Brian Kelley says. "Orange Peach was an early suggestion, then it got moved to Florida Georgia Line."

Kelley tells Parade that he and Tyler Hubbard came up with the name at "probably 2:30 or 3 in the morning."

"We had to stop showing up as Brian and Tyler," he says, "so we put our heads together and said, ‘I want to represent where I’m from, and you want to represent where you’re from.’ Two states got thrown out, and then the ‘Line,’ and it kind of stuck, it never felt like we should change it.”

