Florida Georgia Line Cancel I Love My Country Tour, Citing COVID-19 Concerns
Florida Georgia Line have canceled their entire fall tour. The 2021 I Love My Country Tour was set to begin in Atlanta on Sept. 24 and feature opening acts Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and more, but COVID-19 has changed that.
A press release cites the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the cancelation. While several country artists have canceled select shows, this marks one of the first full-scale tour cancelations of the fall touring season. Garth Brooks shut down his tour for 2021, but that included just five stadium tour stops through October.
The response from artists as the Delta variant sweeps the country has been varied — several have taken the initiative to insist upon full vaccination, or proof of a negative test, to attend shows, while others have sounded off against these measures. Leading promoter Live Nation set a new policy, effective Oct. 4, which requires full vaccination or proof of a negative test to enter shows they present. AEG Presents is requiring full vaccination status.
Nationwide, the CDC reported on Monday (Aug. 16) that the current seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases increased by 19.9 percent from the previous seven-day moving average. Current rates are similar to the rates seen in late January and early February — up more than five times from the 12-month low in late June 2021.
Both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line have previously tested positive for COVID-19, both in 2020.
Canceled Florida Georgia Line 2021 I Love My Country Tour Dates:
Sept. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Oct. 1 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 8 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 9 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Oct. 14 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 15 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Oct. 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Nov. 5 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Nov. 6 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Nov. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Nov. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Nov. 13 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Nov. 16 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 19 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 20 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena