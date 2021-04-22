Former Montana Sen. Baucus Cashing in on Crypto with China

He was cashing in on business deals with the Communist Chinese government before the pandemic, and he's cashing in on deals with the Communist Chinese government after the pandemic (or are we still technically in the pandemic?).

We're talking, of course, about former Democrat Senator Max Baucus (D-MT) who was selected by former President Barack Obama to be the US Ambassador to China.

The Wall Street Journal says Baucus was hired by Binance.US to help with their government affairs:

Based in San Francisco, Binance.US says it is a separate company from the overseas Binance. Both were founded by the same person, Changpeng Zhao, who is CEO of Binance and a board member of Binance.US. Bloomberg News reported in March that Binance is under investigation by the CFTC to determine whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to trade derivatives in violation of CFTC rules.

The National Pulse noted the close ties between Baucus and President Joe Biden, adding:

The news follows a National Pulse exposé on Baucus, a “good friend,” frequent donor, and presidential campaign endorser of the former veep who now leverages the connections he gained during his 2014 to 2017 ambassadorship to “consult” for various Chinese Communist Party-linked companies.

Back in October, there were new allegations in the Hunter Biden scandal showing former Chinese ambassador Max Baucus (D-MT) as a key player. Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer was on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo showing the linkage: (h/t to Erik in Kalispell for sharing on YouTube)

Biden and Baucus are very close, of course. The two worked together on Capitol Hill for decades. The former vice president even showed up at the wedding near Helena, when Baucus married his former staffer.

Here's the specific quote regarding Baucus and the Hunter Biden scandal, thanks to Breitbart News:

Peter Schweizer: We know in the emails we’ve now obtained that they were involved in getting approval meaning Hunter Biden’s firm. We now know that once it was approved, they actually had a celebration of this technology transfer at the U.S. embassy with Chinese executives, with the participation of Hunter Biden’s partners, and it was a celebration and the man that was there Ambassador Max Baucus, former Senator from Montana is a long time Biden family friend. So let’s be clear this is not just about the Biden family becoming wealthy from these foreign partners. It’s about the Biden family participating in the transfer of U.S. technologies to China and getting paid for participating in that.

