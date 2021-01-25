Four Apps to Make Grocery Shopping Easier in Billings

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Does anyone go grocery shopping at just one store in Billings?

I have a friend named Jax that created a running grocery list that he kept on his cell phone – way back in 2006. He had listed out his favorite items, sorted by department, on his iPhone Notes. Jax would put a checkmark next to the items he needed; if he was shaving and needed new razor blades, he’d pull up his phone, scroll to the HABA (health and beauty aids section – I wish I was joking), and check razor blades off the list. It seemed like a little work on the front end for maximum efficiency while at the store shopping.

Jax had walked his usual grocery store and set up his sections by aisle. He listed out the items he usually used, marinades for meat, protein bars by brand name, etc. Here’s where it gets weird: he even had listed meats by what he used them for, and how they were cooked. Beef Skirt Steak for fajitas or stir fry. Chuck roast or brisket for the crockpot. He swore it saved him money on quality meat. If meat was on sale, he knew how he could cook it and it would help him remember if he needed a special spice packet or certain vegetables. It was genius. It was also time-consuming – so I never adopted his ritualistic shopping approach.

Every time I arrive at the grocery store without my list, I admit, I think of Jax’s grocery list with a twinge of jealousy and resolve that I should do the same thing. It's even worse when I have multiple stores to visit. I think that my future self would appreciate the time investment.

Welcome to 2021: where regular people, like me, can download an app for almost anything, including grocery lists. I did a Google search for “apps to make grocery shopping easier” and there are a lot of apps to choose from. Most are free for iOs and Android to download. Here are the Top 4 apps that were listed in several different articles that I read: