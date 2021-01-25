Four Apps to Make Grocery Shopping Easier in Billings
Does anyone go grocery shopping at just one store in Billings?
I have a friend named Jax that created a running grocery list that he kept on his cell phone – way back in 2006. He had listed out his favorite items, sorted by department, on his iPhone Notes. Jax would put a checkmark next to the items he needed; if he was shaving and needed new razor blades, he’d pull up his phone, scroll to the HABA (health and beauty aids section – I wish I was joking), and check razor blades off the list. It seemed like a little work on the front end for maximum efficiency while at the store shopping.
Jax had walked his usual grocery store and set up his sections by aisle. He listed out the items he usually used, marinades for meat, protein bars by brand name, etc. Here’s where it gets weird: he even had listed meats by what he used them for, and how they were cooked. Beef Skirt Steak for fajitas or stir fry. Chuck roast or brisket for the crockpot. He swore it saved him money on quality meat. If meat was on sale, he knew how he could cook it and it would help him remember if he needed a special spice packet or certain vegetables. It was genius. It was also time-consuming – so I never adopted his ritualistic shopping approach.
Every time I arrive at the grocery store without my list, I admit, I think of Jax’s grocery list with a twinge of jealousy and resolve that I should do the same thing. It's even worse when I have multiple stores to visit. I think that my future self would appreciate the time investment.
Welcome to 2021: where regular people, like me, can download an app for almost anything, including grocery lists. I did a Google search for “apps to make grocery shopping easier” and there are a lot of apps to choose from. Most are free for iOs and Android to download. Here are the Top 4 apps that were listed in several different articles that I read:
- 1
AnyList
This app is top-rated and listed on most articles that I read, like this one from Good Housekeeping, and this one from BestProducts.com. I was able to create organized lists, store recipes, plan meals, save recipes, share the list with your spouse or kids, ad sync across all devices. You can create any sort of list with this app, including a packing list or a gift list. You can select which stores you shop at and filter by store. This was my favorite shopping list app by far.
- 2
OurGroceries
If you want a no-fuss, no extras approach to grocery shopping, Our Groceries, is the most like an old-fashioned pen and paper list. This app is super simple and streamlined. It is so easy to use, you don’t need a tutorial. It does allow sharing of the list between household shoppers.
- 3
Out of Milk
There are three main list functions: Shopping list, Pantry stock, and to-do lists. My favorite feature of this app is the Pantry List; much like my friend Jax, you can list your essentials and track whether you are low or full on your pantry food storage. I’ll never again run out of walnuts or powdered sugar mid-recipe.
- 4
Mealime
A cool feature of this app is the all-in-one feature that lets you select meals based on your eating preferences, create the shopping list, and use their recipes. Meal plans can be based on Keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, etc. Nutrition info can be synced with the Health app too. All of the meal plans are based on 30 minutes or less cooking experience. I chose 3 meals and the app curated the shopping list. Cross off any ingredients you have on hand and voila – you’re ready to go. The multi-faceted features for selecting recipes and creating the grocery list made this app my favorite overall choice. I enjoy trying new recipes because I am a foodie, so this was a win-win for me. I am keeping Mealime as a part of my new, improved efficient shopping experience.