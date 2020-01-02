Full List: Flint’s Top 10 Blog Posts of 2019
Happy New Year to all of our listeners and readers. As we look ahead to 2020, here's a look back at my top 10 blog posts of 2019 (based on "local unique visitor" counts).
|1.Open Letter: Scobey Harvest Woes
|newstalk955.com/open-letter-scobey-harvest-woes/
|2. Former Miss Montana USA Weighs In, Supporting Ag
|newstalk955.com/former-miss-montana-usa-weighs-in-supporting-ag/
|3. Montana Teen Kayaks to Prom Due to Flood
|newstalk955.com/montana-teen-kayaks-to-prom-due-to-flood/?trackback=fbshare_mobile
|4.Small Towns Fight Back Against APR, Foreign Influence
|newstalk955.com/small-towns-fight-back-against-apr-foreign-influence/
|5. Bozeman High FCA Club Targeted by LGBT Activists
|newstalk955.com/bozeman-high-fca-club-targeted-by-lgbt-activists/
|6. Celebrity Mer-Man at the Sip ‘n Dip: Aaron Tippin
|newstalk955.com/celebrity-mer-man-at-the-sip-n-dip-aaron-tippin/?trackback=fbshare_mobile
|7. Video: Atkins Family Live on Fox and Friends
|newstalk955.com/video-atkins-family-live-on-fox-and-friends/
|8. Guest Opinion: Let's Look at the Facts on Colstrip
|newstalk955.com/guest-opinion-lets-look-at-the-facts-on-colstrip/
|10. Democrat Socialists Looking for Foothold in Billings Council Race
|newstalk955.com/democrat-socialists-looking-for-foothold-in-billings-council-races/