Gainan’s Roses for Kids Fundraiser

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Buy flowers from Gainan's in August

and you'll

help out kids too.

Okay, okay... poetry isn't my thing and that was pretty lame but this is actually something pretty cool. Gainan's kicked off their 11th annual "Roses for Kids" fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County. Now through the end of August, Gainan's has special prices on one and two-dozen bouquets of roses with a donation made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County with every purchase. In addition, the long-time local florist will toss in an extra six roses for only $5 with every dozen purchased, increasing their donation to the Clubs.

According to a press release, Gainan's has donated over $28,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County in the past decade. Karrie Owen, VP Donor Advancement and Marketing for the organization said,

We are grateful for their continued support to help us collectively serve over 550 kids daily between five Clubhouse locations. The ‘Roses For Kids’ promotion helps to fund member scholarships to those in need and ensures the Club has the resources available to provide a world-class Club experience to every child who attends.

Jim Gainan said the company is happy to support such an essential organization in Billings, especially during a challenging year with COVID-19. To participate in Roses for Kids, you can order at gainans.com, call 406-245-6434 or stop by either location. Midtown at 17th and Grand or Heights Flower & Garden at 810 Bench Blvd.

Statista reports that while annual sales of roses have declined dramatically in the past decade, Americans still buy a LOT of roses. In 2018 over 29 million stemmed roses were sold in the US.