Going-To-The-Sun Road Tickets Sold Out in Less Than Day

The National Park Service opened early ticket reservations for access to Going-to-the-Sun road yesterday (Thursday 4/29) at 8am. Several hours later, all tickets that were available sold out.

According to a press release from the NPS, the decision was made early in April to "implement a temporary ticketed entry system" for the Going-to-the-Sun Road at West Glacier, St. Mary, or via Camas Road between 6am and 5pm from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Getty Images/Gallo Images

All of the ticket reservations are made through Recreation.gov, and while the early reservations sold out, those still interested in getting access to Going-to-the-Sun road in West Glacier can reserve tickets two-days in advance, beginning at 8am MDT on May 27.

The non-refundable reservation fee is $2 per entry ticket, and those tickets are required "in addition to a park pass to enter at the West Entrance and/or St. Mary," according to the Recreation.gov.

Get our free mobile app

Early entry tickets will be validated once arriving at Glacier National Park, and will be valid for 7 consecutive days, including the day of reservation.

Entry Tickets and park passes are two separate kinds of tickets. Park Passes are required for all visitors. Park Passes are either Annual, Lifetime, or 7- day Pass and can be purchased at the park. Glacier specific 7-day and annual passes can be purchased prior to arriving on Recreation.gov

The National Park Service says that early entry tickets are "not required for any other portions of the park, but visitors are still subject to the per vehicle entrance fee."

Credit: TheBigMK, Getty Images

To sign-up for Recreation.gov, and reserve a ticket for the Going-to-the-Sun road beginning May 27, CLICK HERE.

Landowners with property within the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and affiliated tribal members are also not required to have a Going-to-the-Sun Road entry reservation ticket. -National Park Service

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America