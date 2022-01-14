Good Idea? Potential Motel on Montana State Campus

This idea has huge potential to be a home run or an absolute nightmare. Either way, this could make the university a lot of money.

KBZK is reporting that Montana State University is seriously considering building a hotel on its campus. No word on the size of the hotel, but this could be an enormous deal for Montana State University.

For starters, Montana State could actively use the hotel they run as a recruitment tool for their Hospitality Management department. With this hotel, students could get hands-on learning at the hotel and even help further their careers. Plus, this hotel could bring in a lot of money for Montana State as well. This hotel would be the closest for folks traveling for Bobcat Athletics or checking out the Montana State campus.

This hotel is still in the early stages of development, and there are still some hurdles. For one, they need to figure out where they will build this hotel. My guess is maybe somewhere near 11th and Kagy Boulevard. The other huge issue is the work shortage currently going on in the Gallatin Valley. Even though Montana State can have students work there, they can't fill all the positions.

The hotel that Montana State wants to build will fill a need in Bozeman. Bozeman has several hotels spread throughout the city, all with different price points. The thing is, these hotels are constantly booked out, and people, mostly tourists, are always looking for a place to stay.

We say, go for it Montana State Univesity.

For more details, check out KBZK.

