Ever Stay In A Hotel for 38 Nights?

Hello everyone in Billings & The Metro Area --- I am brand new but have been living in a hotel since May 28th, everyone has been so welcoming, kind & so far, so good - just getting tired of the HOTEL LIFE. Been staying at the Hilton: DoubleTree Billings, so, if you HAVE to be in a hotel in Billings, this is certainly the one to choose, clean, top of the line - great stars in TripAdvisor and Yelp. However, I truly miss cooking and tired of store-bought food, a washer-dryer and sick of fast food, enough is enough, already!!

Courtesy: DOUBLETREE BY: HILTON

Miss The Family, Bride, Daughter & Our Cat Kiwi

Since I knew I was relocating without my Bride and Daughter, since they both had pre-planned trips for the Summer in place before I accepted this awesome job with Townsquare Media, which is by-the-way, a top the 23rd Floor of the HOTEL that I've been living in for the past 38 nights. The complimentary coffee in the suite has been amazing as well as the iron & Ironing board have come in handy for my dress shirts. My bride made the drive all-the-way up from the Phoenix, AZ Metro area and 1311 miles later, here we are. She insisted I didn't wear wrinkled shirts, which I totally agree, I'm just NOT AS GOOD at it, so she always takes over and spends one-third the time to even iron a dress shirt than I do.

Once my laundry piled up, I chose to go to a local dry cleaner, oh boy! won't every do that again. The final bill, NO JOKE, $334.00. I'll be taking longer but can't wait for my bride and daughter to move up, just very difficult to find a rental OR a house at this point. One of the luxuries I do indulge in: MONTANA SKY RESTAURANT, great service (2 times, room service) but I feel more comfortable just sitting and enjoying a meal, but NOT BY MYSELF.

Montana Sky Restaurant

What is your limit on spending too much time in a Hotel? I love my stay but think it's more about missing my family, more than just staying at a hotel and again, need to thank DOUBLETREE: by HILTON on 27th Street for their generosity and amazing service throughout my entire stay, so far, there is NO END in sight. If you know someone renting a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car "heated" garage and don't want a fortune in monthly rent, please send them my way. My daughter would prefer to go to West High, but Skyview is also another option. Reach me direct:

Bill.Stewart@TownsquareMedia.com - thanks and I appreciate you reading!!!