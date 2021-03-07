Governor Gianforte Reads Dr. Seuss to Kids in Billings

Joe Biden may have decided to skip Dr. Seuss during this year's "Read Across America" proclamation, but Montana's governor made sure the beloved children's author was remembered in Billings.

Governor Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen visited Elder Grove Elementary School on the Billings West End on Friday. Gianforte read a Dr. Seuss book to the first grade class.

Both President Obama and President Trump honored Dr. Seuss, according to Fox News:

"The works of Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known to us as Dr. Seuss, have sparked a love for reading in generations of students.," Obama said in his 2015 proclamation. "His whimsical wordplay and curious characters inspire children to dream big and remind readers of all ages that 'a person's a person no matter how small."

Earlier in the day, Gianforte and Arntzen were in Great Falls, where the governor signed the TEACH Act into law. According to a press release from the governor's office, "The TEACH Act, or Tomorrow’s Educators Are Coming Home Act, provides $2.5 million in incentives to improve starting teacher pay. Currently, Montana has the lowest average starting teacher pay in the country."

Gianforte said the new law "is a promising step forward as we lead the Montana comeback.”

Superintendent Arntzen also celebrated the signing of the TEACH act into law.

Recruitment and retention of quality classroom teachers has been and remains my priority. As a 23 year public school teacher, I applaud Governor Gianforte’s innovative efforts to fulfill the promise to Montana students.

Credit Governor Gianforte's office.