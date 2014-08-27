Granger Smith Launches Yee Yee Nation 2014 Tour

Granger Smith is hitting the road. The Texan will kick off his 65-city Yee Yee Nation Tour tonight (Aug. 27) in Fargo, N.D. Special guests Logan Mize and Jeff Allen will appear in select cities.

The viral superstar will have a busy fall. In addition to traveling all over the country, he will return once again to his role on prime-time national TV as his country boy alter ego, Earl Dibbles, Jr., for CBS Sports Network’s 'Inside College Football.' Throughout the season, he will deliver his personal college football picks throughout the season. Watch last season's highlights here.

The singer-songwriter has also released a documentary showcasing his unparalleled success through social media, his life on the road and his high-energy shows. Click play on the video above to watch the trailer.

The married father of two had the best-selling independent country album in digital sales last year with his 'Dirt Road Driveway.' record. Download the album here, and see a full list of his upcoming shows here.

Upcoming Granger Smith Yee Yee Nation 2014 Tour Dates:

8/27 – The Venue at The Hub – Fargo, ND

8/28 – The Original Bar & Nightclub – Minot, ND

8/29 – The District – Sioux Falls, SD

8/30 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

9/3 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

9/4 – The Single Barrel – Lincoln, NE

9/5 – Whiskey Tango – Omaha, NE

9/6 – Back Road Bash – Vail, IA

9/9 – Schmitt’s Saloon – Morgantown, WV

9/10 – Brick Street Bar – Oxford, OH

9/11 – Dusty Armadillo – Rootstown, OH

9/12 – 12 Levels Nightclub – State College, PA

9/13 – Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

9/14 – The Club at Stage A&E – Pittsburgh, PA

9/15 – The Southern – Charlottesville, VA

9/17 – Mavericks at the Landing – Jacksonville, FL

9/18 – Georgia Theater – Athens, GA

9/19 – Blind Horse Saloon – Greenville, SC

9/20 – Coyote Joes – Charlotte, NC