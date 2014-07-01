Granger Smith gives fans a backstage glimpse of what his live shows entail in his 'If Money Didn't Matter' video. From the cold and snow of the mountains to late nights on the road, new fans and new venues, the clip finds the singer all over the U.S.

With the Lone Star State in the rear view mirror, Smith and his band roll across the country, selling out venues from coast to coast, which is something country fans seem to be pretty pleased about. You can literally feel the excitement from fans new and old in the clip.

Smith is growing in popularity as one of the hottest indie artists on the country music scene. The still-unsigned artist is making things happen with the help of his high-energy live shows and loyal fans, and the 'If Money Didn't Matter' video gives viewers a backstage peek.

The video's scenery is almost as beautiful as the sweet lyrics of the song about the simplicity of love and a dirt road driveway being enough for this man, and in between cities, Smith takes time to have a little fun with his band and enjoy what the country has to offer.

If you keep a close eye out, you'll catch a cameo from Earl Dibbles, Jr., Smith's alter-ego. The character -- whose standard uniform is denim overalls -- is popular with the rowdiest of country fans. Smith, on the other hand, typically dons a baseball cap and tee while performing in front of his fans.

'If Money Didn't Matter' appears on Smith's most recent album, 'Dirt Road Driveway.'