Hear Zac Brown Band’s New Song, ‘Roots’

Zac Brown Band have been releasing their forthcoming album, Welcome Home, one track at a time, and the latest is a song called "Roots."

Shared on YouTube, Spotify and other social outlets, "Roots" is a slightly more uptempo track than what we're used to hearing from ZBB, with a proud-of-where-I'm-from message similar to 2015's "Homegrown."

"My roots always keep me grounded / Roots remind me where I'm from / Even when I'm a thousand miles away from my roots / I'm home," Brown sings.

The "Roots" lyric video focuses on the band's life on the road and career thus far. It begins with footage of the band receiving an accolade at a major awards show and shifts to nostalgic pictures and video footage of their humble beginnings. As the video progresses, it takes the viewer on a ride of the places the band has performed throughout their career, sharing footage from concerts around the world including Boston's Fenway Parka, a USO show and more.

Besides "Roots," Zac Brown Band have already released four songs from the album including "My Old Man," "Family Table," "Real Thing" and "All the Best," which features background vocals from Kacey Musgraves.

Welcome Home, set for release on May 12, will be Zac Brown Band's fifth studio album. The band will also launch their 2017 Welcome Home Tour on May 12 to coincide with the album release. ZBB's May 13 show will also be streamed live via Twitter.

