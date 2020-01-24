The 2020 Grammy Awards will feature spotlight performances from Blake Shelton and Tanya Tucker, plus the best from pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B. Here's where to go to watch the Grammys on television and online.

Sunday night's (Jan. 26) 62nd Annual Grammy Awards start at 8PM ET on CBS and last until 11:30 — one half hour longer than most televised awards shows. The show really begins eight hours earlier, however. The majority of the awards will be handed out during the premiere ceremony, which you can watch online.

You can watch the official Grammy Red Carpet Live show online or on your phone, and once again you can watch the actual ceremony online, as well. Details describing all the ways to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards are below.

How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards:

Grammy Premiere Ceremony:

Where to stream: Grammy.com

When: 3:30PM ET

Who: Imogen Heap will host the 2020 Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This is where the majority of the awards will be given out. Yola, Chick Correa and I'm With Her are among the performers.

Grammy Red Carpet Live:

Start time: 5PM ET / 2PM PT

Where to stream: On Twitter at @CBS or @RecordingAcad.

2020 Grammy Awards:

Start time: 8PM ET / 5PM PT

End time: 11:30 PM ET / 8:30PM PT

Watch on TV: Find your CBS station here

Watch online: CBS All Access (You can start a free 7-day trial)

Country music's most-nominated artist is Tucker, with four nominations at the 2020 Grammys. Lil Nas X turns up in five categories, mostly for his song "Old Town Road." Look for a massive collaboration of that song with Billy Ray Cyrus and more during the Grammys. Tucker and Brandi Carlile will help tribute John Prine while Shelton will perform with Gwen Stefani.

