Jake Owen has announced the cities and dates for a 2020 headlining tour that will find him returning to his roots as a performer. The "Homemade" singer will hit the road for a headlining tour that begins in February and features him performing his hits seated on a barstool, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

Owen's 2020 Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour is set to launch at the Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 14. The tour runs through March 15, when it wraps up at the Saenger Theater in Mobile, Ala. The setlist will feature songs from Owen's current Greetings From...Jake album, which includes the hits "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," "Down to the Honkytonk" and his current single, "Homemade." Big Loud Records recording artist Larry Fleet will serve as Owen's support act on the acoustic dates.

“Sitting on a barstool, just playing a guitar and singing songs is how I first started making music and is what first led me to fall in love with performing. Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to have the venues get bigger, and to play for larger crowds on major headlining tours, but when I sat down to think about what was important to me this upcoming year, I really wanted the opportunity to go back to the beginning of it all," Owen says in a press release.

"For me, it was that intimate connection with fans and the ability to really engage on a more personal level… it just takes me back to the real roots of where and why you started doing this in the first place," he adds. "The strength of the songwriting and the magic of how that translates into a room with just a guitar and a song. I really can’t wait to play these rooms.”

Tickets for Jake Owen's 2020 acoustic Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour are set to go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13, via the singer's official website.

Jake Owen's 2020 Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour Dates:

Feb. 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Feb. 15 - West Lafayette, Ind. @ Elliott Hall of Music, Purdue University

Feb. 27 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theatre

Feb. 28 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre

March 6 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theater

March 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Penn.@ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 14 - Augusta, Ga. @ Miller Theater - Brian J. Marks Hall

March 15 - Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater