Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko placed fourth Monday night (Nov. 21) in the Dancing With the Stars finals, with two final dances that impressed the judges all over again.

While Savchenko battled the flu over the weekend, unsure if he would even be dancing in the finals, he made a recovery in time to dance with his partner for two routines; a fiery tango and memorable freestyle.

While the dancers didn't rack up enough points to be in the lead, they impressed with both numbers and received praise from the judges. Their first number was a tango to Zedd's "Stay the Night" featuring Hayley Williams, which you can check out in the clip above.

The judges later raved about Kramer's improvements on the tango since their first tango dance in Week 2 of the show.

“I still think you’re hotter than hell!” Bruno Tonioli told Kramer and Savchenko. “When these two dance, you can give night sweats to a saint … and what you’ve achieved is incredible.”

Their second dance was to Sia's "Unstoppable," and it was an emotional one. Kramer was pulled back and forth -- literally, with a scarf wrapped around her and Savchenko -- throughout the performance, which involved several lifts. Watch that routine below.

While Kramer and Savchenko were eliminated Monday evening, the "Circles" singer has no regrets about her time on Dancing With the Stars.

“This has been amazing,” she said following her elimination. “Those people up there so deserve to be there. It was our time.”

She thanked Savchenko for helping her find her way on the dance floor.

“He’s been the most incredible partner, and I’ve just learned so much about myself and what I can do, and how strong I can really be,” she said. “He’s given me all that, and all of you.”

Watch Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko's Freestyle Dance

Worst to First: Country Stars Who've Gone Dancing