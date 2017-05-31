The 2017 CMT Music Awards will include a tribute to Gregg Allman, who died on Saturday (May 27) at the age of 69. Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley will come together to honor Allman, with additional artists to be announced in the coming days.

“Gregg Allman and the Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music. Over the weekend of his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards," CMT President Brian Philips says in a press release. "This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ‘The Road Goes on Forever,' indeed.”

Many country stars have been mourning the death of the legendary Southern rocker since news of his passing, with Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, Wynonna Judd and more all paying tribute to Allman on social media and in concert. Aldean also penned an emotional letter on Facebook, calling Allman "one of my heroes."

The CMT Music Awards will include performances from Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and more. There will also be a host of collaborations, with Urban and Carrie Underwood performing their duet "The Fighter," Florida Georgia Line teaming up with EDM group the Chainsmokers for their song "Last Day Alive" and Lady A coming together with Earth, Wind & Fire for a special performance when the 2017 CMT Music Awards air on June 7 at 8PM ET.