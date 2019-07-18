Enough already, just when you thought we had heard it all along comes another gender neutral issue. Manholes, yep you read that right manholes. Leave it to the crazies in California to come up with this one. The Berkeley City Council voted to rename manholes to the new gender neutral maintenanceholes. What in the hell. Seriously they wasted brain power, time and tax payer money on this. It's estimated that it will cost the city $600 for the name change. The vote for the name change must pass another vote on July 23rd. I'm all about people having their own beliefs, and thinking they are this gender or that gender, you do you, but come on, who really gives a sh@% what the hole in the street is called. Some people need to get a life.