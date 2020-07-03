Musicians Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have filed for divorce. The couple issued a joint statement confirming their intent to end their two-year-old marriage on Friday (July 3).

Musgraves and Kelly say in their statement that their divorce was a joint decision. “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening," they begin (quote via the Associated Press), as "[t]hese kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," the couple continues. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," Musgraves and Kelly add. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Musgraves and Kelly, who are both 31, met in 2016 at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. They were engaged that Christmas and married in October of 2017.

Just several months ago, directly ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the United States into quarantine, the couple made a rare appearance onstage together, performing the song "Just for the Record," from Kelly's acclaimed 2018 album Dying Star, on which Musgraves contributes vocals.

"This woman changed my life," proclaimed Kelly at the end of the song.

Kelly has a new album, Shape & Destroy, set for release on Aug. 28. It will also include background vocals by Musgraves.

15 Country Music Breakups That Hit Us Like a Ton of Bricks: