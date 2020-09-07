Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, will appear on Netflix's Get Organized With the Home Edit on Netflix this month. It's the latest series from the Nashville-based celebrity home organizers the Home Edit, led by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. The new program premieres Sept. 9.

That means Kane and Kate will get a taste of the organizers who already count stars such as Thomas Rhett and Mandy Moore among their clientele. The reality TV show will also have Clea and Joanna visiting various others to "edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces."

So what part of the Browns' house will the Home Edit be focusing on in the series? Viewers got a clue this week when Katelyn shared a clip from the couple's upcoming episode on Instagram — it looks like a makeover of the "One Thing Right" singer's pantry is a part of the reorganization.

"Cereal is super close to the pantry door," Kane remarks of Clea and Joanna's handiwork in the trailer for the Netflix Original. "So when I'm playing Xbox and I gotta hurry, I can just, ya know, grab and go."

"We put Cinnamon Toast Crunch right on the edge so you can reach in and grab it," Joanna says.

It's not the first time the Home Edit has tried their hand at a reality TV series. Clea and Joanna spearheaded another program called Master the Mess that premiered on Reese Witherspoon's video-on-demand channel Hello Sunshine in 2018, as reported by the Tennessean. (Witherspoon is also an executive producer of the new show.)

Now it's the Browns' turn to get organized by the tastemaking home overhaulers. Get Organized With the Home Edit is an eight-episode series that drops on Netflix next week.

