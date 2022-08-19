Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are two of the biggest names in entertainment in their respective fields, winning Grammys and Academy Awards, respectively. However, they are just as well known for their generosity and compassion.

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the couple spent time with patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Photos show Urban and Kidman chatting with children in the hallways and in the Seacrest Studio, which is located in the facility. Made possible by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, the studio space gives the children being treated in the hospital an opportunity to "express their creative side through radio, television and new media."

It looks like Urban and Kidman played games and answered questions from the patients, as well — the "Wild Hearts" singer even brought his guitar with him!

"We were so fortunate to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios," a note on the hospital's Instagram states. "Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!"

Over the years, the Urban has been involved in several philanthropic initiatives. Like many country artists, the singer has supported the efforts of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and ACM Lifting Lives. He and his wife also made a large donation of $500,000 to Australian Fire Relief after devastating wildfires ravaged their home country. The money was given to Rural Fire Services.

Urban is currently on his the Speed of Now World Tour, with stops in St. Louis, Des Moines and Detroit in the next few days. The tour — which features special guests Tyler Hubbard and Ingrid Andress on select dates — runs through the end of the year, closing in the superstar's native land of Australia. Buy Keith Urban concert tickets here.

