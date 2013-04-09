Kellie Pickler Rumbas While Husband Kyle Jacobs Sings During ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

It was another good night for Kellie Pickler and partner Derek Hough on 'Dancing With the Stars' on Monday night (April 9). The country singer did the Rumba to a song called 'Say I Do,' written and performed by husband Kyle Jacobs. One judge called the moment magical, while the others asked for more fluidity.

Pickler explained that the best year of her life (Monday's theme) began with her 2011 marriage to Jacobs. The romance of their getaway wedding in the Caribbean set the mood for the sensual dance that would follow. Pickler fought back tears talking about Jacobs, saying, "He is my sanctuary, my rock."

"When Kyle played 'Say I Do' for me for the first time, I fell to pieces. That song is my life, it's our story," she added before the live performance began. She was dressed in white, just like a bride on her wedding day. Judge Len Goodman would say it was strange to see her dancing to her wedding song, performed by her groom, with another man, adding that he thought that may have been why some of her movements were clipped.

"You make the most beautiful pictures with your body," Carrie Ann Inaba said. She also found some herky-jerky movements in Pickler's Rumba, which including a solo moment where she spun around on the floor and several back-bending holds.

Pickler scored a 26 -- good for second best (tied) of the night. Boxer Victor Ortiz and reality television star Lisa Vanderpump had the lowest marks at 18. It's not clear if Vanderpump will continue the competition after fainting during practice last Friday and missing rehearsal on Monday.