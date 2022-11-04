Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022.

According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on Oct. 24 in Davidson County in Tennessee.

The outlet reports that both parties have "vacated the marital residence" in Nashville. The former couple have also agreed upon a real estate agent, who has listed their former home for sale. Ballerini and Evans have also divided their furniture and personal property, according to the documents, per People.

Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage in late August of 2022. She turned to Instagram to share the news with fans, writing, "I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

Evans confirmed the breakup in a subsequent post to social media, writing, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Though there were no visible cracks in the marriage in public, a source tells People the couple had been navigating difficulties in their relationship for years.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," that source states. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

Ballerini and Evans met in March of 2016, when they hosted the Country Music Channel Awards in Australia together. She later remembered being swept off her feet, admitting they shared their first kiss that night. They were engaged before the end of the year, and married in December of 2017 in Cabo San Lucas.