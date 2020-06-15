After postponing his entire 2020 Chillaxification Tour due to the novel coronavirus, Kenny Chesney has announced the rescheduled dates for his stadium shows.

The country superstar will stop at 18 stadiums in 2021; shows in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, were unable to be rescheduled and have been canceled. Chesney's planned lineup of special guests will stay the same: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead will join him at each of the shows.

“So much goes into the stadium shows, people have no idea. Take all of that, then factor in all the other issues that come with rescheduling, making sure there aren’t conflicts with baseball or other events nearby -- and maintain the kind of quality we want to bring," Chesney reflects in a press release. "There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team, the promoter’s team and all of the people we deal with have worked overtime trying to get this sorted out."

Tickets purchased for the original stadium dates in 2020 will be valid at the rescheduled stops, a full list of which is below. Those who are unable to attend on the newly announced dates have 30 days from June 15 to request a refund from their point of purchase. Fans with tickets to the Houston and San Antonio shows will be automatically refunded.

Chesney's 2020 Chillaxification Tour also included a number of amphitheater stops. Those, too, are being rescheduled, and the details will be announced "shortly," the release explains.

Kenny Chesney, 2021 Chillaxification Tour Stadium Dates:

May 1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 8 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park

May 15 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 22 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 29 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

June 5 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

June 12 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 19 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 3 -- Bozeman, Mont. @ Bobcat Stadium

July 10 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 17 -- Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

July 24 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 31 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 7 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 14 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 21 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 27-28 -- Foxborough, Mass @ Gillette Stadium