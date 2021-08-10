Country trio Lady A brought their What a Song Can Do Tour to St, Louis on Sunday (Aug. 8), performing a wide selection of songs both old and new. But arguably the highlight of their performance was an appearance from singer Hillary Scott's 8-year-old daughter, Eisele, who performed an adorable duet with her mom.

Scott introduced the crowd to her little girl, who stepped out onstage wearing a patterned purple dress that subtly matched her country star mom's own outfit. The pair then launched into a rendition of Amy Grant's 1991 hit, "Baby Baby," which is included on the tracklist of her Heart in Motion project.

The song choice was an especially poignant one for the mother-daughter pair, as Grant has often said that "Baby Baby" — as well as the rest of the Heart in Motion album — was inspired by her own daughter, Millie, whom she was pregnant with during much of the writing process of the record. In 2021, the singer told Good Morning America that the song's personal meaning was continued to expand, as Millie — now 30 years old, the same age Grant was when she made the record — is currently expecting a baby girl of her own.

The mother-daughter magic of the song was on full display during Scott and Eisele's performance, and the young girl impressed the crowd with her powerful high notes and ease in the spotlight.

Eisele is Scott's oldest daughter. The singer and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, are also parents to identical twins Betsy and Emory, who were born in January of 2018 and are now three years old.

Lady A's What a Song Can Do Tour launched at the end of July and is expected to run through early October. The trek features Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts as opening acts and takes its name from Lady A's recently-released project, What a Song Can Do.

