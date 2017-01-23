Lady Antebellum and Tyler Farr are joining an all-star group of country artists set to perform at Super Bowl events in 2017. The two country favorites will take the stage at an exclusive pre-game party right before Super Bowl LI at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Hosted by the NFL's official hospitality sponsor, On Location Experiences, Farr and Lady A will join rock band O.A.R. at a special pre-game event, which will also feature world-class cuisine and appearances by NFL alumni, coaches and the Houston Texans cheerleaders. Fans can purchase packages to attend the pre-game party and get other exclusive perks at NFLOnLocation.com.

"The Super Bowl is one of my favorite traditions, so having the opportunity to participate with the NFL and On Location Experiences is an honor," says Farr in a press release. "I am excited to warm up the crowd for the game with my friends Lady Antebellum and O.A.R."

Thanks to the outcomes of Sunday's (Jan. 22) games, the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off against the New England Patriots at the 2017 Super Bowl. That makes Lady Antebellum's performance all the more special for singer Charles Kelley: The Georgia native will get to see his home team compete for the highest football honor in person!

"I think it's a no-brainer for any artist to immediately say 'yes' when you're asked to play at Super Bowl events," says Kelley, whose favorite team is the Atlanta Falcons. "We are looking forward to heading down to Houston in a couple weeks to play."

While Farr and Lady Antebellum are sure to play longtime favorites such "Redneck Crazy" (Farr) and "Bartender" (Lady A), concert attendees may also get to hear new songs as well. Lady A's sixth studio album, Heart Break, is set for release on June 9, and Farr is also working on new music; he debuted the new track "Our Town" in September.

Lady Antebellum and Farr aren't the only country stars fans should be on the lookout for at Super Bowl LI, either: Sam Hunt has signed on to perform at another pre-game concert, and Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem at the big game. The 2017 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

