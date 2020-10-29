Dustin Lynch leads a group of five country artists setting time aside to help American farmers during the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual concert slated for Dec. 9 will support Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that focuses on helping farmers suffering from illness, injury or natural disaster.

The Farm Must Go On by John Deere will also feature performances by Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning and Tyler Farr. The 8PM ET show will originate from the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville and be streamed on YouTube for free, although donations are encouraged. All money raised will go to Farm Rescue. Throughout the show viewers will see examples of how resilient farmers are and get a real sense for how critical every single farm is to feeding Americans.

Farm Rescue relies on a volunteer workforce to assist farmers in need. Proceeds from this event will go toward feeding and lodging these volunteers, as well as fueling their vehicles and machinery. The coronavirus pandemic has put a massive strain on all workers and in farming and agriculture there’s no taking a day off. A press release for the Farm Must Go On by John Deere benefit show notes that on average, each farm feeds 166 people in America.