There is new music coming from LeAnn Rimes, as the singer debuted the first song from her LovE Sessions, a cover of Selena Gomez's No. 1 single "Lose You to Love Me."

Rimes' bare-bones version of the song sees the singer sitting at the piano in her Los Angeles home beside her creative partner, Darrell Brown. In her version, Rimes remains as emotional as the original, as she softly belts out the pop hit.

Rimes opened up to Billboard about her decision to cover "Lose You to Love Me," saying, "'Lose You to Love Me’ is such a beautifully written, honest portrayal of a woman putting her heart first, and the drastic process in which one sometimes has to go through in order to heal from a broken heart."

She added, "It’s the kind of beautiful ballad you don’t hear very much in pop music anymore."

Rimes plans to release more covers of songs later on this month. She gave hints as to what some of those songs will be, saying one song "had a big moment at the Grammys this year." The "Blue" singer also revealed that she will be covering a Bon Iver song.

Rimes describes her new series as "raw and real and sometimes completely off the cuff," and also revealed her methodology: "It’s basically a way to have fun with music. Love is a big topic to cover, and not everyone is in a relationship with a lover; so we cover all bases, from falling in love to heartbreak."

As for her own new music, Rimes says that it is on the way, "We are writing and recording as we speak."