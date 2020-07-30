Lucky For Life Winner

As you know, Mark has won the Lucky For Life lottery more than anyone I know. Well, I found out today that he won again. Mark didn't get wisdom teeth. He'll never know what it's like to have those removed. It reminded me of all the weird things that they use to bring to the Fair years ago. Remember the world's smallest woman or the three-headed Zebra? They use to have all kinds of displays like that. You'll never see those again. Maybe they don't exist anymore. Like college kids who can pay their own way or $5000 weddings. Those things are gone for good. See ya tomorrow at 5.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app