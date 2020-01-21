Luke Combs is set to make his debut on Saturday Night Live. The rising country superstar will perform on the iconic sketch comedy program on Feb. 1.

Combs is set to be the musical guest on an episode hosted by JJ Watt, according to a press release on Tuesday (Jan. 21). The news makes him one of few country performers to score a prized booking on the long-running show. Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett have also performed on Saturday Night Live in recent years.

The SNL appearance is a capstone to a series of career victories Combs has scored over the past several years. He's posted an unbroken string of seven No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart since his debut single, "Hurricane," in 2016, including "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy" from his debut album, This One's For You.

Combs released his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, in November of 2019, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Billboard 200 chart in addition to the Top Country Albums chart by selling 172,000 equivalent units. It also reached the top of the charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K., and scored the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million streams.

The fast-rising star has placed two more No. 1 singles from the new album with "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving." His upcoming What You See Is What You Get Tour is set to launch on Feb. 7, with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker serving as Combs' opening acts. The run of dates includes his first-ever headlining stadium show at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on May 2.

The details of Combs' performance on Saturday Night Live have not been announced.