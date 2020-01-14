Maddie & Tae have announced the cities and dates for a 2020 headlining tour. The country vocal duo are set to embark on their Tourist in This Town Tour beginning in April.

Maddie & Tae's Tourist in This Town Tour is set to commence with a performance at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Md., on April 15. It runs through July 11, wrapping up with a show at Temple Live in Wichita, Kan. Avenue Beat will join the duo on the road.

The duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye released a new EP, Everywhere I'm Goin', in October of 2019. They spent a large chunk of 2019 on the road with Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and they are looking forward to headlining their own concerts to showcase their older songs and new material.

“Feels so surreal to be going out on a headlining tour, especially with our new record,” Dye says in a press release. "These songs are our raw unfiltered stories, and we can’t wait to tell them live."

“We’ve waited five years to go back out on a headlining tour. We are so excited to see our beautiful fans singing all of this new music,” Marlow adds.

Tickets for the Tourist in This Town Tour are set to go on sale on Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time at Maddie & Tae's official website. The duo will also join Lady Antebellum on the road as a support act on their 2020 Ocean Tour in between their headlining dates.

Maddie & Tae's 2020 Tourist in This Town Tour Dates:

April 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

April 17 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

April 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 1 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

May 2 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center's Mars Music Hall

May 15 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity Theatre

July 11 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live