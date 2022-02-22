There is an old saying that first impressions are lasting impressions. I was very fortunate to have a mentor that taught me the importance of a great greeting and a good handshake.

A genuine interest in that person and confidence in presenting yourself to them makes the difference. I always try to bring that forward when I do business or meet someone for the first time.

If I don't see that quality in that person it helps shape my opinion almost immediately. Maybe that's a bad thing and maybe I'm too judgmental at first, but that's just part of my DNA.

After visiting the MATE show for the first time in almost ten years, I couldn't help but notice all the bumps-on-a-logs that wouldn't even initiate a greeting while representing their company or business. The ones that engaged were much more approachable and then I would inquire about their product. If I did have some interest and got a cold shoulder I would just continue on, thinking, "OK, if you are not interested in me then right back at ya".

I really do believe that some serious social skills are lacking today. The art of conversation is being lost so much in this digital world that we live in. Not only just for business but how in the hell do people even date anymore if you can't keep a good conversation going?

If you want to score points with me, be outgoing and friendly, show you can carry yourself confidently, and it will go a long way with me...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

